BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the estimated annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the 2016 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 16, 2016 and could change if the iShares Funds experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date.

These estimates are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

BlackRock Canada expects to announce the final annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual cash distribution amounts, as applicable, for 2016, on or about December 23, 2016, for all funds except the iShares Premium Money Market ETF, for which a press release will be issued on or about December 29, 2016. The record date for the 2016 annual distributions will be December 30, 2016, payable on January 5, 2017. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2016, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS") in early 2017.

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Estimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit ($) at Fund Name Fund Ticker Dec 16, 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Balanced Income CorePortfolio™ Index ETF CBD 0.00000 ------------------------------ CBD.A 0.08873 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.00000 ------------------------------ CBH.A 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Balanced Growth CorePortfolio™ Index ETF CBN 0.00000 ------------------------------ CBN.A 0.16609 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.00000 ------------------------------ CBO.A 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares BRIC Index ETF CBQ 0.00000 ------------------------------ CBQ.A 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.00000 ------------------------------ CDZ.A 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.22832 ------------------------------ CEW.A 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL 0.00000 ------------------------------ CGL.C 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.46675 ------------------------------ CGR.A 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.00000 ------------------------------ CHB.A 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.31619 ------------------------------ CIE.A 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.00000 ------------------------------ CIF.A 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD- Hedged) CJP 0.00000 ------------------------------ CJP.A 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.00000 ------------------------------ CLF.A 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.00000 ------------------------------ CLG.A 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 1.56166 ------------------------------ CLU.A 2.82120 ------------------------------ CLU.B 4.13096 ------------------------------ CLU.C 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.00000 ------------------------------ CMR.A 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 0.78139 ------------------------------ COW.A 0.69721 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.00000 ------------------------------ CPD.A 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.02328 ------------------------------ CRQ.A 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD- Hedged) CSD 0.00000 ------------------------------ CSD.A 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD- Hedged) CUD 1.62222 ------------------------------ CUD.A 0.72726 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.00000 ------------------------------ CVD.A 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.00000 ------------------------------ CWO.A 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.00000 ------------------------------ CWW.A 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.00000 ------------------------------ CYH.A 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.00000 ------------------------------ FIE.A 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR 0.00000 ------------------------------ SVR.C 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Alternatives Completion Portfolio Builder Fund XAL 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.01334 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.03397 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares MSCI Brazil Index ETF XBZ 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.03156 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares China Index ETF XCH 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Conservative Core Portfolio Builder Fund XCR 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.22862 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.11073 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.27349 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Core S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.78713 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD- Hedged) XFH 0.48455 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.38340 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.07247 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Global Completion Portfolio Builder Fund XGC 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD- Hedged) XGI 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Growth Core Portfolio Builder Fund XGR 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD- Hedged) XHC 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.36974 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD- Hedged) XHY 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares India Index ETF XID 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD- Hedged) XIG 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD- Hedged) XMH 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.03618 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD- Hedged) XML 0.48845 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.05994 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD- Hedged) XMS 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.81949 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.09141 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Core High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.01073 ------------------------------ XQB.A 0.01069 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 0.30067(i) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.02751 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETF XSH 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Core Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.99728 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.25416 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.00000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.00000 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(i)For iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF (XRB) only, the distribution amount includes an income component.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at www.blackrock.com/ca.

Contacts:

Contact for Media:

Maeve Hannigan

416-643-4058

Maeve.Hannigan@blackrock.com



