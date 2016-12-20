

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market headed south again on Monday, one session after it had ended the two-day slide in which it had retreated almost 40 points or 1.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,120-point plateau, although the market may see a modest recovery on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests a hint of upside ahead of upcoming holidays and the end of the year, as mild upside from crude oil provides slim support. The European markets were mixed and flat, while the U.S. bourses inched slightly higher - and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished slightly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and the property stocks.



For the day, the index slid 4.90 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 3,118.08 after trading between 3,110.08 and 3,125.28. The Shenzhen Composite Index shed 0.38 percent to end at 1,984.10.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.32 percent, while Bank of China lost 0.29 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.23 percent, China Unicom jumped 1.03 percent, China Shenhua added 0.31 percent, Vanke plummeted 6.06 percent and Gemdale skidded 1.23 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks fluctuated on Monday but maintained a positive bias.



The Dow rose 39.65 points or 0.2 percent to 19,883.06, while the NASDAQ climbed 20.28 points or 0.4 percent to 5,457.44 and the S&P added 4.46 points or 0.2 percent to 2,262.53.



Trading activity was light with many traders away from their desks ahead of the upcoming holidays. A light day on the U.S. economic front also kept some traders on the sidelines.



But dealers kept an eye on Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech at the University of Baltimore's commencement, where she said the job market has improved and wages are rising.



Crude oil futures edged higher Monday, amid expectations OPEC will follow through with supply cuts next year. West Texas Intermediate oil for February delivery was up 11 cents or 0.2 percent at $53.06/bbl.



