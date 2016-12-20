

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T (T) announced that it has reached three tentative agreements with the Communications Workers of America (CWA) in negotiations covering CWA-represented former DIRECTV employees in five call centers.



The agreements cover about 2,000 employees working in call centers in Eden Prairie, MN; Englewood, CO; Huntington, WV; Huntsville, AL; and Tulsa, OK; and will place the employees in three existing labor contracts.



Including these tentative agreements, the company said that it has now reached nine agreements with the CWA and IBEW this year collectively covering nearly 8,000 former DIRECTV employees.



