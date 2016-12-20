

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen (BIIB) announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Michel Vounatsos as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective January 6, 2017.



The company specified that Vounatsos will succeed George Scangos, who announced earlier this year his intention to step down after his replacement was found.



Vounatsos previously held the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Biogen, the company noted.



Vounatsos joined Biogen in April 2016 after a 20 year career at Merck. While at Merck, he held leadership positions of increasing responsibility in Europe, China, and the U.S., driving significant and consistent growth across multiple geographies.



