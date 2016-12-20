

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced the signing of exclusive option, collaboration and license agreement with Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., to develop new oral treatments for chronic liver diseases. This agreement will enable Novartis and Conatus to jointly develop emricasan.



Emricasan is an investigational, first-in-class, oral, pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with advanced fibrosis (scarring) and cirrhosis. This collaboration has the potential to expand treatment options for people in various stages of fatty liver disease, where no approved medicines currently exist.



Under terms, Novartis will make an upfront payment to Conatus of $50 million. Any additional exercise fee will be paid to Conatus following achievement of certain criteria as defined in the license agreement.



Novartis said it is developing Farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonists for chronic liver diseases. As part of this collaboration, Conatus will conduct multiple Phase 2b clinical trials with emricasan in NASH.



There are currently no approved treatments for NASH patients in all stages of the disease, which is expected to be the leading cause of liver transplants in the US by 2020.



If concluded positively, Novartis would then conduct Phase 3 studies of emricasan as a single treatment and start development of combination therapies with an FXR agonist.



