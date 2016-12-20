sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 20.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 552 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

69,11 Euro		+0,31
+0,45 %
WKN: 904278 ISIN: CH0012005267 Ticker-Symbol: NOT 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVARTIS AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOVARTIS AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,22
69,60
19.12.
68,93
69,09
19.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC1,729-4,74 %
NOVARTIS AG69,11+0,45 %