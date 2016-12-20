sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 20.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 552 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

34,634 Euro		+0,804
+2,38 %
WKN: 915793 ISIN: JP3637300009 Ticker-Symbol: TMI 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
TREND MICRO INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TREND MICRO INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,43
35,70
19.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TREND MICRO INC
TREND MICRO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TREND MICRO INC34,634+2,38 %