Satoshi Studios, South East Asia's First Blockchain Incubator, Opens Applications for 1st Batch

GURGAON, India, December 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

South East Asia has got it's first Blockchain Incubator mentored/invested by Bitcoin pioneerslike Roger Ver, Amit Bhardwaj, Michael Terpin to name a few.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/450671/PRNE_SatoshiStudios_photo.jpg )

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161201/444565-INFO )





The incubator is very aptly namedSatoshi Studiosand is inviting applications from entrepreneurs working inthe South East Asia region. The incubator has a 3-month intensive residence program in New Delhi India, where the founders will spend time with the other Blockchain startups and receive 50K USD in funding for 8%-15% equity in the company.

Speaking about the same, incubator's co-founder,Sahil Baghla said, "We had been receiving a lot of interest from fellow entrepreneurs seeking feedback on their ideas using the Blockchain technology and some of the entrepreneurs we've met are building some really interesting applications, and we wanted to work with them and see if we could get an opportunity to know and work with more of these geniuses."

Speaking further, Sahil said, "We are proud to be backed by people like Roger Ver (who has single-handedly funded the seed rounds for the entire first generation of Bitcoin businesses), Amit Bhardwaj (who is leading the march for Bitcoin Adoption in India), Michael Terpin (he co-founded BitAngels, the first angel network for investments in bitcoin/digital currency companies) and more Bitcoin pioneers."

Speaking about what else the incubator will be offering to the selected startups, Sahil said, "Startups will get an awesome workspace and living space for 3 months in New Delhi. There will be intensive mentorship sessions by Blockchain veterans (including our backers) which will help startups to reachProduct Market Fit quickly."

About Darwin Labs

Darwin Labs is a startup studio based out of India, creating products in Bitcoin, Blockchain, Virtual Reality and Ad Tech. Satoshi Studios is a product of Darwin Labs.



Contact:

Sanjay Goswami

sanjay@darwinlabs.io

+91-7042817302

