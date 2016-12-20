HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- Atradius Asia recently announced that it will support the entirety of collection costs for insured debt when a Debt Collection Agreement is signed with its sister organization Atradius Collections. While Atradius Asia has always covered 90% of these collections costs, this move further signal that the insurer understands how to maneuver the increasingly competitive market space and offer value adding services to new and existing clients.

"Atradius Collections being the leading B2B collection agency with 25 offices across the globe makes us the preferred choice for many clients. Our footprint ensures for our clients collection services in their own language throughout 96% of the world's countries. We help our clients recover debt without the need to resort to more expensive litigation procedures. Partnering with Atradius Asia on this project is an integral part of our regional expansion plan," says Tony Au, Head of Atradius Collections APAC.

Another focus of Atradius' Collections business is a proactive approach in seeking amicable solutions that promote positive and ongoing working relationships for its clients and customers. Next to promoting the value of the clients' ongoing business relationships, the easy case submission process which greatly reduces clients administrative burden should make "Atradius Collections module an easy choice for any of our new clients," adds Vincent Ku, Commercial Head Greater China.

