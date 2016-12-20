

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday and the dollar strengthened following terror attacks in Turkey, Switzerland and Germany.



After upbeat comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on the U.S. labor market, investors were digesting the Bank of Japan's policy decision to maintain status quo.



Oil prices were essentially flat in thin trade as worries about swelling crude supplies in the U.S. offset expectations that OPEC will follow through with supply cuts next year.



At least nine people were killed and up to 50 were injured after a lorry ploughed through a Christmas market crowded with revelers in Berlin. Andrey Karlov, the Russian ambassador to Turkey, was shot and killed in a gun attack in Ankara, apparently in protest at Russia's involvement in Aleppo.



In a separate incident, three people have been hurt in a gun attack near a Muslim prayer center in the Swiss city of Zurich.



China's Shanghai Composite index was down 22 points or 0.71 percent at 3,095 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.3 percent at 21,778, as investors assess geopolitical risk in East Europe and rising tensions between the U.S. and China.



Japan's Nikkei average was marginally lower at 19,386 in cautious trade as the Bank of Japan kept its policy rates steady, along expected lines.



Banks succumbed to selling pressure after recent sharp gains. Softbank shares rose half a percent after the telecommunications conglomerate agreed to invest $1bn in a U.S. satellite start-up.



Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was rising 40 points or 0.72 percent to 5,602, with banks pacing the gainers after minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's December policy meeting showed that it was cautiously optimistic of the economy.



New Zealand's NZX-50 index was up 0.4 percent at 6,812 and South Korea's Kospi average was moving up 0.3 percent, while Malaysian shares were little changed. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was declining 0.3 percent and the Taiwan Weighted was losing 0.4 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks eked out modest gains as investors digested weaker-than-expected services sector data and fairly upbeat remarks from Fed Chair Janet Yellen about the labor market.



Yellen said the job market has improved and wages are on the rise after years of a slow economic recovery. The Dow and the S&P 500 rose about 0.2 percent each, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4 percent.



European stocks ended Monday's session with mixed results as banks retreated and Danone lowered its sales forecast for 2016.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index slipped 0.1 percent. The German DAX rose 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.1 percent while France's CAC 40 index slid 0.2 percent.



