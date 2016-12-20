

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Vonovia SE (DAIMF) announced that it has surpassed minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus 1 share for takeover offer for conwert Immobilien Invest SE, Vienna at the end of the initial acceptance period today at 17:00 CET. Vonovia therefore confirms that its offer has been successful.



The final results will become available after the re-booking period ends on Dec. 21, 17:00 CET, and will be published on Vonovia's website on Dec. 22 and in the Wiener Zeitung on Dec. 23.



Conwert shareholders can choose to get 16.16 euros cash per share or 74 Vonovia shares for every 149 Conwert shares, which implies a price of 17.58 euros per Conwert share based on closing price the day before the offer was announced.



Vonovia said that conwert shareholders who have not yet accepted the offer can tender their shares, at unchanged terms, during the additional acceptance period which will commence on Dec 23 and end on March 23, 2017 at 17:00 CET.



The settlement of the offer for shares tendered during the initial acceptance period is expected for mid-January 2017 and for shares tendered during the additional acceptance period for early April 2017.



