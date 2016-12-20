

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French firm Vivendi's (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) Management Board announced that it has decided to increase its investment Italy's Mediaset SpA (MDIEF.PK, MDIUY.PK) by acquiring additional shares depending on market conditions within the limits of 30% of share capital and voting rights.



The decision took after a meeting between Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Chairman of the Management Board, and Pier Silvio Berlusconi, Chief Executive Officer of Mediaset, on December 16, 2016, and the press release issued by Mediaset on December 17, 2016, and considering Fininvest's recent positions.



Vivendi stated that its presence in the Mediaset equity is in line with the Group's intention to develop its activities in Southern Europe and its strategic ambitions as a major international, European-based, media and content group.



