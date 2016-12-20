CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- Olympia Financial Group Inc. ("Olympia") (TSX: OLY) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of:

1. a cloud based online investor statement generation system for exempt market dealers; and 2. a cloud-based online back office regulatory compliance system for exempt market dealers, as previously announced by Olympia in a press release dated November 14, 2016.

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia conducts most of its operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered accounts and offers foreign currency exchange services. OFGI also offers private health services plans through its wholly-owned subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc. and operates an ATM business through its wholly-owned subsidiary Olympia ATM Inc.

Olympia's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "OLY".

