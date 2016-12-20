

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+ |1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying | | |issuer | The Alliance Trust PLC | |of existing shares to which voting rights are | | |attached: (ii) | | +----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+ |2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | +------------------------------------------------------------------+-----------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | No | +------------------------------------------------------------------+-----------+ |An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments | | |which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to | No | |which voting rights are attached | | +------------------------------------------------------------------+-----------+ |An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic | Yes | |effect to qualifying financial instruments | | +------------------------------------------------------------------+-----------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | Yes | +------------------------------------------------------------------+-----------+ |Other (please specify): | No | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------+-----------+ |3. Full name of person(s) subject to | Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P (for | |the |itself and related general partners and| |notification obligation: (iii) | investment managers) | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |4. Full name of shareholder(s) | Elliott International, L.P, Liverpool | | (if different from 3.):(iv) |Ltd Partnership, Elliott Associates L.P| +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |5. Date of the transaction and date on| | |which the threshold is crossed or | 15(th) December 2016 | |reached: (v) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |6. Date on which issuer notified: | 19(th) December 2016 | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or| 18% | |reached: (vi, vii) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |8. Notified details: | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix) | +------------+----------------------+------------------------------------------------+ |Class/type |Situation previous |Resulting situation after the triggering | |of |to the triggering |transaction | |shares |transaction | | | +----------+-----------+----------+-------------------+-----------------+ |if possible |Number |Number |Number |Number of voting |% of voting | |using |of |of |of shares |rights |rights (x) | |the ISIN |Shares |Voting +----------+----------+--------+--------+--------+ |CODE | |Rights |Direct |Direct |Indirect|Direct |Indirect| | | | | |(xi) |(xii) | | | +------------+----------+-----------+----------+----------+--------+--------+--------+ |GB00B11V7W98|52,881,891|52,881,891 |52,881,891|52,881,891| |10.3652%| | | | | | | | | | | +------------+----------+-----------+----------+----------+--------+--------+--------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +--------------+----------+---------------------+--------------------+---------------+ |Type of |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting | |financial |date |Conversion Period |rights that may be |rights | |instrument |(xiii) |(xiv) |acquired if the | | | | | |instrument is | | | | | |exercised/ | | | | | |converted. | | +--------------+----------+---------------------+--------------------+---------------+ | | | | | | +--------------+----------+---------------------+--------------------+---------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | |Instruments (xv, xvi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +-------------+---------+----------+-----------+--------------------+----------------+ |Type of |Exercise |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting | |financial |price |date |Conversion |rights instrument |rights (xix, xx)| |instrument | |(xvii) |period |refers to | | | | | |(xviii) | | | +-------------+---------+----------+-----------+--------------------+--------+-------+ | | | | | |Nominal |Delta | | | | | | +--------+-------+ | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | +-------------+---------+----------+-----------+--------------------+--------+-------+ |CFD over | | | | | | | |Ordinary | | | |39,750,917 |7.7915% | | |Shares | | | | | | | |GB00B11V7W98 | | | | | | | +-------------+---------+----------+-----------+--------------------+--------+-------+ | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | +-------------+---------+----------+-----------+--------------------+--------+-------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Total (A+B+C) | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |92,632,808 |18.1567% | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or| |the | |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: (xxi) | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Proxy Voting: | +-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+ |10. Name of the proxy holder: | | +-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+ |11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will | | |cease | | |to hold: | | +-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+ |12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold| | |voting rights: | | +-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+



+-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ | | | |13. Additional information: | | +-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |14. Contact name: | Michael Cross | +-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |15. Contact telephone number:| 0203 009 1305 | +-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+



