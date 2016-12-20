D. Carnegie & Co Develops Building Rights on own Land - First Building Permit Granted

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
The building permit comprises approximately 40 new apartments and is a densification of the existing residential property Finnsta 1:17 in the Upplands-Bro municipality.
D. Carnegie & Co develops building rights on all its areas on its existing properties.
-We are working intensively to develop our own building rights and aim to eventually create thousands of new apartments on our existing areas, comments Ulf Nilsson, CEO of D. Carnegie & Co.
