D. Carnegie & Co Develops Building Rights on own Land - First Building Permit Granted

The building permit comprises approximately 40 new apartments and is a densification of the existing residential property Finnsta 1:17 in the Upplands-Bro municipality.

D. Carnegie & Co develops building rights on all its areas on its existing properties.

-We are working intensively to develop our own building rights and aim to eventually create thousands of new apartments on our existing areas, comments Ulf Nilsson, CEO of D. Carnegie & Co.

