Dienstag, 20.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 552 internationalen Medien

20.12.2016 | 08:26
PR Newswire

D. Carnegie & Co Develops Building Rights on own Land - First Building Permit Granted

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The building permit comprises approximately 40 new apartments and is a densification of the existing residential property Finnsta 1:17 in the Upplands-Bro municipality.

D. Carnegie & Co develops building rights on all its areas on its existing properties.

-We are working intensively to develop our own building rights and aim to eventually create thousands of new apartments on our existing areas, comments Ulf Nilsson, CEO of D. Carnegie & Co.

For Further information please contact:

For D. Carnegie & Co AB (publ)

Ulf Nilsson,
CEO,
Tel: +46 (0)8-121 317 25

Fredrik Brunnberg,
Head of Business Development,
Tel: +46 739-85 10 50

This information was brought to you by Cision
http://news.cision.com/d--carnegie---co/r/d--carnegie---co-develops-building-rights-on-own-land--first-building-permit-granted,c2153500

© 2016 PR Newswire