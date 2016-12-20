

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Euronext (ENXB.BE, ENX.BR, ENX.AS, ENX.PA), a pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, announced Tuesday that it is in exclusive talks with London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE.L) and LCH.Clearnet Group Limited in relation to a potential acquisition of LCH.Clearnet SA, a subsidiary of LCH.Clearnet Group.



The company noted that there can be no certainty at this stage that these discussions will lead to a transaction, or as to the terms on which a transaction, if any, might be agreed.



Any transaction would be conditional on the successful closing of the merger between LSEG and German stock exchange operator Deutsche Börse AG (DBOEF.PK, DBOEY.PK) and other conditions.



A further announcement will be made in due course.



LSEG announced in September its intention to explore a potential sale of LCH SA, LCH Group Limited's French regulated operating subsidiary, which is making good progress.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX