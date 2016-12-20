Tiong Nam Scoops Up Double Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Awards in Distribution and Warehousing

SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Bhd took home two awards at the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards held at the Conrad Centennial Singapore recently.

The company clinched the 2016 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Regional Distribution Service Provider of the Year and Warehouse Service Provider of the Year awards.

Mr. Jeff Tan, Senior Consultant at Frost & Sullivan, said that as a leading road transport company in Malaysia, Tiong Nam is bringing its expertise to neighboring markets such as Thailand and Singapore in its bid to become one of the largest regional logistics service providers.

"Tiong Nam's intensive road network coverage and wide service offerings helped the company gain multiple recognitions in Malaysia and across the borders. In addition, the company also owns over 75 warehouses in the region with a combined storage capacity of over 4.3 million square feet, supported by state-of-art storage and warehousing system," he added.

"Tiong Nam is an example of a successful logistics provider, committed in bringing the best-in-class services to its customers," Mr. Tan added.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets that demonstrate outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants.

For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies?

