New portfolio of the First North 25 index will become effective on January 2, 2017 Stockholm, December 20, 2016 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the First North 25 Index (Nasdaq Stockholm: FN25) which will become effective with the market open on Monday, January 2, 2017.



Paradox Interactive AB (PDX), THQ Nordic AB ser. B (THQN B), Robit Oyj (ROBIT), The Marketing Group plc (TMG), Tobin Properties (TOBIN), Nilorngruppen AB Ser. B (NIL B), GS Sweden AB (GOMX), Bredband2 i Skandinavien AB (BRE2) will be added to the portfolio and Hampidjan hf. (HAMP), Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd (VEMF SDB), Delarka Holding AB (DELARK), DistIT AB (DIST), PledPharma AB (PLED), Immunicum AB (IMMU), Xvivo Perfusion AB (XVIVO) and Catella AB (CAT B) will be removed from the index.



The FN25 consists of the largest and most traded shares listed on the First North Market. Companies included in the FN25 are selected through a two-step process as follows:



-- The 30 largest companies measured by market capitalization are selected. -- The 25 most traded shares within this pool, measured by aggregated trading turnover over a six month period, are selected for the index.



FN25 is reviewed semi-annually in January and July.



The First North 25 Index constituents effective January 2, 2017 are:



Bredband2 i Skandinavien AB Paradox Interactive AB Detection Technology Oyj PowerCell Sweden AB Catena Media P.L.C Prime Living AB Cinnober Financial Technology Robit Oyj Clavister Holding AB Starbreeze AB B Evolution Gaming Group AB Starbreeze AB A GS Sweden AB Stendorren Fastigheter AB Immunovia AB Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj Kambi Group plc The Marketing Group plc LeoVegas AB THQ Nordic AB ser. B Magnolia Bostad AB Tobin Properties Nexam Chemical Holding AB Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Nilorngruppen AB Ser. B



