

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's producer prices increased for the first time in more than three years in November, data from Destatis showed Tuesday.



Producer prices edged up unexpectedly 0.1 percent year-on-year in November, reversing a 0.4 percent fall in October. This was the first rise since June 2013. Prices were expected to fall 0.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices gained by more-than-expected 0.3 percent, but slower than October's 0.7 percent increase. Economists had forecast a 0.1 percent growth.



Excluding energy, producer prices climbed 0.3 percent from October and by 0.8 percent from same period last year.



Energy prices decreased 1.7 percent from prior year, while that of intermediate goods rose 0.4 percent.



At the same time, non-durable consumer goods prices climbed 1.5 percent and capital goods prices rose 0.6 percent. Likewise, prices of durable consumer goods moved up 1 percent.



