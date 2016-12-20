

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Epiris Managers LLP, acting on behalf of its client Electra Private Equity PLC.(ELTA.L), announced Tuesday the realisation of Electra's interest in Innovia Group, a manufacturer of speciality films and substrate for polymer banknotes.



Innovia Group has been sold to CCL Industries for an enterprise value of C$1.13 billion. The transaction is subject to regulatory and change of control approvals as well as customary completion procedures with closing expected by the end of the first quarter, 2017.



Following the sale, Electra would receive proceeds of 106 million pounds, an uplift of 32% and equivalent to an increase in its NAV of 52 pence per share, on the valuation of the investment at September 30.



Innovia is headquartered in Cumbria and operates four manufacturing sites worldwide.



Epiris said it invested 40 million euros as a cornerstone investor in The Smithfield Group's acquisition of Innovia in 2014 and is represented on the Board of the business by Chief Investment Partner, Bill Priestley.



Bill Priestley and Owen Wilson are responsible for the investment and the exit of Innovia Group.



J.P. Morgan Cazenove acted as sole financial advisor for the sellers on the transaction.



