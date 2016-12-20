Dana Group International Investments Ltd - Statement re. new ISIN/SEDOL no.

DANA GROUP INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

("DANA" or the "Company")

Change of Securities Identifier (ISIN)

DANA, the Dubai-based real estate investment company, wishes to inform the market of a change in its securities identifier ("ISIN") consequent upon the approval on 30 May 2016 by shareholders of the change of the Company's name from Makkah & Madinah Holdings Limited ("MMH") to DANA.

With effect from 00.01 hours tomorrow (Wednesday 21 December 2016), DANA's Class A voting shares of GBP 0.005 (one halfpenny) each ("Shares"), which may be held and transferred electronically through CREST in the form of depository interests, shall be identified by the ISIN: BSP014091040. The new SEDOL no. for Shares, with effect from the same date, shall be BD3HCB3.

Shareholders should note that, if they hold their Shares in certificated (paper) form and the certificate(s) show them to be holders of MMH, the existing certificate(s) will still be valid and represent the same number of Shares of DANA as appears on the front of the share certificate(s). New certificates bearing the Company's new name shall be issued only in respect of future transfers of ownership, withdrawals from CREST, the issue of balance certificates where part-holdings have been transferred or sold and allotments in certificated form of new Shares.

Mohammad Firas Baba, Director,

Dubai, 20 December 2016

This announcement, for the content of which the Directors of DANA accept responsibility, has been made after due and careful enquiry.

Enquiries:

Dana Group International Investment Limited:

Mustafa Saifuddin, Financial Manager: tel: +971 (0) 4 818 3030; e-mail: ir@mm-holdings.com; further information on Dana Group International Investments Limited is available from the Company's website: www.mm-holdings.com (shortly to be re-branded to reflect the Company's new identity).

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited:

Graham Atthill-Beck: tel: +44 (0) 20 7464 4092; mobile: +971 (0) 50 856 9408/+44 (0) 750 643 4107; e-mail: blackpearladvisers@gmail.com; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk

Hugh Oram: tel: +44 (0) 20 7464 4096; e-mail: Hugh.Oram@kbrl.co.uk