SES S.A. (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) offers innovative solutions to meet global development goals. Internet access is the key to tackling global challenges related to health and education as well as civic and economic empowerment. SES is providing the solution with a global fleet of satellites and innovative applications, as described in its new White Paper "E-inclusion: Satellites are the Answer".

"Internet access has the power to rapidly transform quality of life," the White Paper states. "In an emergency, connectivity can make the difference between life and death. Connecting a hospital gives it the power to call on the wealth of the world's medical knowledge. Connecting schools brings quality learning material to children regardless of where they live. Connecting key events like elections enhances citizen participation in public life. And connectivity for the agriculture and financial services sectors puts the tools of opportunity in the hands of those that need it most."

"SES has built on the strength of satellites to provide borderless connectivity and created a completely global network that reaches 99% of the world's population," the White Paper describes. "A space network is not enough though, which is why SES has deployed a wide range of platforms and applications on the ground that give the power of connectivity to those who need it most."

"As governments look for innovative solutions to achieve development goals, SES's powerful collection of reliable e-inclusion services will be there," concludes the White Paper. "From emergency.lu to e-microfinance, each [SES] project demonstrates how satellite technology improves and saves lives."

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in four key market verticals (Video, Enterprise, Mobility and Government). It provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions, and businesses worldwide. SES's portfolio includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) television reach in Europe, and O3b Networks, a global managed data communications service provider. Another SES subsidiary, MX1, is a leading media service provider and offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services.Further information available at: www.ses.com

