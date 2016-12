LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vislink plc (VLK.L) announced the company continues to trade in line with the Board's expectations for the full year, with its fourth-quarter expected to mirror the usual trading seasonality uplift.



For the period of 9 months to 30 September 2016, the Group reported an adjusted operating loss of 4.2 million pounds compared to profit of 1.2 million pounds, previous year. Revenue decreased year-over-year to 31.8 million pounds from 36.6 million pounds.



