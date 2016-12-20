Alfa Laval Wins SEK 65 Million Energy-Efficiency Order

LUND, Sweden, Dec 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has won an order to supply waste heat recovery systems for diesel power plants that will be built in Asia. The order, booked in the Marine & Diesel Equipment segment, has a value of approximately SEK 65 million and delivery is scheduled for 2017.

The systems will recover and reuse heat from the diesel engines to produce steam for power generation, increasing the efficiency of the whole installation.

"I am very pleased to be able to announce this order for our Alfa Laval Aalborg heat recovery systems", says Peter Leifland, President of the Marine & Diesel division. "Energy efficiency is becoming increasingly important and our reliable products fit perfectly for heat recovery applications within the power industry."

Did you know that... these waste heat recovery systems - without additional fuel - will generate electricity for 1.5 million people every year?

About Alfa Laval



Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2015, posted annual sales of about SEK 39.7 billion (approx. 4.25 billion Euros). The company has about 17 500 employees.

