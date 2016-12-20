Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2016) - True Leaf Pet Europe LLC Sàrl. (CSE: MJ) (FSE: TLA), the Luxembourg company that produces and sells hemp-based functional treats for dogs, has completed an agreement with Pro Pet Koller, the top German supplier of premier pet food to distribute and sell True Leaf Pet products in Germany and Austria.

Under the terms of the agreement, Pro Pet will start distributing True Hemp products in stores, building the number month by month. Pro Pet supplies a total of 1700 stores directly and through its wholesale network.

"Pro Pet represents an important step in the building of our distributor network in Europe," said True Leaf CEO Darcy Bomford. "We now have good coverage of two of the biggest markets in Europe with Pet's Corner in the United Kingdom and now Pro Pet in Germany and Austria. As well, we are in discussion with other great partners and expect to launch in other European countries in 2017," he added.

Pro Pet is a family-run business founded in 1993 by Werner Koller, who was joined in 2016 by his oldest son Michael.

"True Hemp is a truly innovative treat that we can offer to our customers in Germany and Austria," said Michael Koller. "This range of hemp-based treats for dogs meets the real needs of the consumer and will help our retail customers be a force in the burgeoning market for functional treats. Hemp brings real benefits for pets and we are excited by the opportunity."

Hemp is coming into its own as health-conscious consumers worldwide recognize the benefits of the plant. The crushed hemp seeds yield an emerald-green oil that is rich in omega 3 fatty acids, stearidonic acid (SDA) and a rare plant source of gamma linolenic acid (GLA) - all seen to have potential anti-inflammatory properties. Ground hemp seeds yield one of nature's highest sources of highly digestible, gluten-free protein and fiber, both essential to a healthy diet.

"What really sets our products apart from the crowd are not only the ground hemp seed and hemp leaf inclusions, but the other ingredients we infuse into the formulations to address specific functions," said Mr. Bomford. "These include New Zealand green-lipped mussel and turmeric root for hip and joint function, DHA and pomegranate for health support and L-theanine, chamomile and lemon balm for a calming function."

About True Leaf

True Leaf Medicine International Ltd., through its wholly-owned subsidiary 'True Leaf Pet', has entered the $104.9 billion global pet care industry with a line of hemp-focused pet chews and supplements marketed through natural pet health and veterinary channels in Europe, Canada, and the United States. The company has also filed an application under Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) to become a Canadian licensed producer through its 'True Leaf Medicine' subsidiary. It has passed through the preliminary and enhanced screening process of Health Canada's review and is currently awaiting security clearance and 'pre-licensing inspection' approval.

Media Contact:

Paul Sullivan

BreakThrough Communications

O: 604-685-4742

M: 604-603-7358

Investor Contact:

Kevin Bottomley

Director and Corporate Relations

M: 778-389-9933

E: kevin@trueleaf.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.