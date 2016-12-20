

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares edged lower in early trade Tuesday as lower base metal prices weighed on miners and worries about the latest terrorist attacks in Europe kept investors nervous.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 13 points or 0.19 percent at 7,004 in opening deals after rising 0.1 percent in the previous session.



Miners fell broadly, with Antofagasta, Glencore, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto losing between half a percent and 1 percent.



Shares of London Stock Exchange Group fell about 1 percent. European exchanges operator Euronext announced that it is in exclusive talks with LSE to buy the French clearing arm of LCH.



Low-cost carrier easyjet reversed early losses to gain about half a percent, while British Airways parent International Consolidated Airlines Group traded on a flat note.



Lloyds Banking Group advanced 1 percent after it agreed to acquire MBNA Ltd., a U.K. consumer credit card business, from FIA Jersey Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Bank of America.



Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline eked out modest gains after saying it achieved positive results from first phase III studies of two-drug HIV treatment regimen.



