Northland Capital Partners Sponsors Master Investor Show 2017

Investment bank Northland Capital Partners ("Northland") is delighted to sponsor the Master Investor Show 2017. Hosted at the Business Design Centre, London on March 25th, Northland will bring its investment services to the UK's number one platform for connecting private investors with the CEOs and founders of companies. As exclusive sponsors of the event's Gallery Suite, Northland will host company investment pitches throughout the day and showcase a selection of AIM-quoted clients.

Northland has built a strong reputation as an independent institutional stockbroker, corporate adviser and NOMAD service provider. Northland works with clients across multiple sectors including healthcare, consumer, leisure and gaming, natural resources, media and telecoms, and technology. The Master Investor Show is an ideal fit for the company. Through sponsorship of the Gallery Suite, Northland will attract investor delegates looking to benefit from the company's connections, research, advice and trading services.

Swen Lorenz CEO of Master Investor: "We have a 15-year history of connecting AIM-listed companies and private investors. The IPOs that Northland has brought to the market since 2015 have had an average share price performance of +29%. I couldn't be more pleased about having such a high-quality investment bank be a partner in our flagship event."

Patrick Claridge, CEO of Northland, said: "We are delighted to be sponsoring the Master Investor Show 2017. Now in its fifteen year, it is the leading event of its kind for private investors and provides a valuable opportunity for companies to engage directly with private investors. 2017 promises to top previous years in both the range of companies attending and in the line-up of main stage speakers."

In April, 4,500 delegates and 100 exhibitors attended the Master Investor Show. Next year's event marks the 15th year anniversary of the annual event. Northland will add to the growing list of high-profile sponsors already secured for the show, which also includes Fidelity International, Seven Investment Management and London South East.

About Master Investor Ltd.

Master Investor Ltd. is an investment media and events company that delivers independent, financial commentary and analysis to UK private investors and traders. Master Investor Ltd. is backed by Jim Mellon, the well-known financier. It is privately held with offices in London and the Isle of Man.

About Northland Capital Partners Limited

Based in London, Northland is an independent institutional broker and corporate adviser. Northland enables growth companies to access capital and offers a full NOMAD service to quoted small/mid-cap companies. It has excellent connections with investors, providing them with equity research, advice and trading services.

Northland Capital Partners is a privately owned company managed and controlled by its employees.

