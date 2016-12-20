EXCHANGE NOTICE, 20 DECEMBER 2016 SHARES
CAPMAN PLC: CONVERSION OF SHARES
A total of 5.750.000 converted old A-shares will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki as of 21 December 2016.
Identifiers of CapMan Plc's share as of 21 December 2016:
Trading code: CAPMAN ISIN code: FI0009009377 Orderbook id: 24246 Number of shares: 86 345 937
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE, 20.12.2016 OSAKKEET
CAPMAN OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO
CapMan Oyj:n vanhoista A-osakkeista muunnetut yhteensä 5.750.000 osaketta ovat kaupankäynnin kohteena 21.12.2016 alkaen.
CapMan Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot 21.12.2016:
Kaupankäyntitunnus: CAPMAN ISIN-koodi: FI0009009377 id: 24246 Osakemäärä: 86.345.937
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
