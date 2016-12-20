3f Bio Wins Start-Up Innovation Challenge at Health Ingredients Europe & Natural Ingredients

AMSTERDAM, December 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Scottish food-tech start-up 3f Bio has won the first "Start-up Innovation Challenge", organised by Health Ingredients Europe & Natural ingredients in association with Agroparc and Presans and supported by Naturex. This University of Strathclyde spin-off has developed a new technology that halves the costs of Mycoprotein-production while simultaneously reducing waste material to zero. Vitamin- and fat-enriched Mycoprotein, marketed as "Quorn", is already one of the most popular meat substitutes available. The fungal protein has been available in Germany since 2012. The patented 3f-process is a milestone for Mycoprotein, as the unfavorable energy balance of the process has often been criticised in the past. This technology does not use glucose syrup and surplus sugar, waste protein and energy are returned to the bio refinery production cycle, making this process more sustainable and cheaper. The production of 3f-protein is a massive 75% cheaper than producing meat. In addition to its application in the production of Mycoprotein, 3fBiotechnology also optimises the production of bioethanol and animal feed. Natasha Berrow, Group Brand Director for the Food ingredients portfolio and jury member: "The 3f technology creates completely new dimensions for the market potential of Mycoprotein and allows it to be a global supplier of protein. We are proud that a chapter of this success story was written at Hi Europe & Ni."

For winning the first "Start-up Innovation Challenge", the 3f Bio-team has been awarded an extensive support program. The award partner Agroparc will guide the start-up in entering the market with its entire know how and through use of its development laboratories. UBM will supply an event package worth 5,000 Euro for Fi Europe in 2017.

Tim Laird, CEO 3f Bio: "We were delighted to participate in the Start-Up Innovation Challenge, and for companies like 3f Bio, it provides a unique opportunity to explain the case to a panel of sector and industry experts." "The benefits from winning the Start-Up Innovation Challenge include increased profile, and several new contacts who we hope will evolve to become commercial partners. One of the benefits includes support to participate at Fi Europe 2017. In 2017, we will continue to develop the technology and look forward to presenting this at Fi Europe."

GreenFood50 was awarded the "Natural Ingredients" special prize, sponsored by Naturex. The Dutch start-up produces various quinoa products that are used, among others, in baked goods, snacks and sauces.

The Start-up Innovation Challenge is organized by UBM, in association with Agroparc and Presans, supported by Naturex. The finalists could, among other things, present themselves to an international audience of experts in Industry Insight Theatre at Hi Europe & Ni.

