

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mixed in early trade Tuesday amid rising geopolitical tensions across the globe. While the latest attacks in Germany and Turkey resulted in thin trading ahead of the Christmas break, a weaker euro and widespread gains in the banking sector served to limit the downside to some extent.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.2 percent at 360.39 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower in the previous session. The German DAX was marginally lower and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.1 percent while France's CAC 40 index was gaining 0.3 percent.



Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Credit Agricole, Llodys Banking Group and UniCredit climbed 1-2 percent on news that the Italian government is seeking parliamentary approval to borrow 20 billion euros (16.8 billion pounds) to prop up the country's most fragile banks.



Swiss drug maker Novartis rose over 1 percent after signing a licensing deal to co-develop a fatty liver disease drug with Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Genmab shares advanced 1.5 percent. The Danish biotechnology firm announced that it would get $10 million milestone payments from Janssen Pharmaceutical K.K. following the submission of a new drug application for daratumumab to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare or MHLW in Japan.



Total SA shares rose half a percent. The oil & gas major announced that it is acquiring about 23 percent of Tellurian Investments Inc. at $5.85 per share for an amount of $207 million.



Lower base metal prices weighed on miners, with Antofagasta, Glencore, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto losing between half a percent and 1 percent.



Shares of London Stock Exchange Group fell about 1 percent. European exchanges operator Euronext announced that it is in exclusive talks with LSE to buy the French clearing arm of LCH.



On the economic front, a report from the European Central Bank showed that the euro area current account surplus widened to 28.4 billion euros in October from 27.7 billion euros in September.



