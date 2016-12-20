Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Content Delivery Network Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.
A content delivery network (CDN) can be termed as an interconnection of computers that seamlessly offers web content to a large user base, worldwide. The CDN networks offer real-time content to the users with superior performance and improved quality of service, serving large base on internet users on a daily basis. The content is duplicated and stored in multiple cache servers which can be readily accessed by the users, with a direct impact on the internet services. The Internet and its increasing use over the years has become the prime factor driving the market for CDN networks worldwide. Additionally, the ever growing mobile technology and the use social media have also actively contributed to the market growth. With improved accessibility, storage, and scalability, the market has tremendous opportunities for growth during the forecast period.
Based on the type, the Content Delivery Network market is segmented into Standard/ Non-Video CDN and Video CDN. The market is segmented into Web Performance Optimization, Media Delivery and Cloud Security bases upon the Solution type. Based on Adjacent Services, the market is segmented into Cloud Storage, Analytics Monitoring, API's, CDN Network Design, Support Maintenance and Others. Based on Service Provider Type, the market is segmented into Traditional CDN, Telco CDN, Cloud Service Providers and Others. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Small Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises. The Verticals highlighted in this report include Advertising, Media Entertainment, Online Gaming, E-Commerce, Education, Government, Healthcare and Others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Scope Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Overview
4. Europe Content Delivery Network Market by Type
5. Europe Content Delivery Network Market by Solution Type
6. Europe Content Delivery Network Market by Adjacent Services
7. Europe Content Delivery Network Market by Service Provider Type
8. Europe Content Delivery Network Market by Organization Size
9. Europe Content Delivery Network Market by Vertical
10. Europe Content Delivery Network Market by Country
11. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- Google Inc.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc.
- Level 3 Communications
- Limelight Networks, Inc.
- Internap Corporation.
- Highwinds Network Group, Inc.
