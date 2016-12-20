NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced that it has been named Frost & Sullivan's 2016 Contact Center Outsourcing Services Company of the Year in Chile. The annual award is presented to companies identified as industry leaders, delivering best practices in growth, innovation and leadership.

Frost & Sullivan's global team of analysts and consultants conducted extensive primary and secondary research across the entire value chain to determine its Company of the Year award recipients. It evaluates companies on two key factors: Visionary innovation and performance as well as customer impact. Analyst insight regarding CGS noted its ability to:

Respond to shifts in customer behavior by bringing advanced use of technology, Big Data analysis, process improvement and innovation to the market

Leverage its international expertise to serve local and global customers

Utilize strong human resource practices to continuously develop skilled talent and provide high-quality services

"Despite a challenging economy, there is a stable momentum in the Chilean contact center outsourcing services market, and CGS has surpassed its competitors' performance by introducing global best practices and innovations to its clients," said Sebastian Menutti, digital transformation industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "With its strong overall performance in the market, CGS has earned this recognition."

With thousands of multilingual, dedicated call center agents located in the U.S., Romania, Israel and Chile, CGS supports many of the world's industry-leading brands, including retailers, healthcare providers, technology and telecom providers and hospitality brands. CGS's innovative, scalable and flexible outsourcing solutions include help desk solutions, technical support, customer care, sales and channel management, and finance and accounting.

"We appreciate Frost & Sullivan recognizing CGS contact center outsourcing services as 2016 Company of the Year in Chile," said Phil Friedman, president and CEO at CGS. "We are proud of the services we have built and developed in Chile, where we support local Chilean customers and provide Spanish-language support for our global customers. We look forward to continued growth and innovation in the Latin American market in 2017."

About CGS

For over 30 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @OutsourcingCGS and on Facebook.

