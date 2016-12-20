PROVIDENCE, RI -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- Meller Optics, Inc. manufactures a wide range of custom configured sapphire optics that are more durable than other materials for the rising use of drones in commercial and military applications.

Meller Sapphire Optics for drones include flat windows and domes for all types of vision systems used for inspecting cell towers, bridges, and other challenging commercial and military surveillance applications. Featuring Moh 9 hardness which is second only to diamond, highly durable and clear sapphire can withstand fast moving dirt, particulates, sand, and water.

Providing up to 85% transmission uncoated in the UV to IR, with up to 99% when A/R coated in two sides, Meller Sapphire Optics can be supplied with surface finishes from 60-40 to 40-20 scratch-dig and flatness held to 1/10th wave in the visible and < 2 arc sec. in/in parallelism per MIL-PRF-13830, depending upon configuration, with precise edge steps and mounting profiles.

Meller Sapphire Optics for drones are priced depending upon configuration and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request.

About Meller Optics, Inc.

Founded in 1921, Meller Optics has been providing high quality optics to defense, medical, laser, and industrial markets for 90 years now. Specializing in the grinding and polishing of hard, durable materials such as sapphire and ruby, the company has also developed high-speed, low-cost finishing processes for a variety of optical materials such as laser glasses, fused silica, zinc selenide, germanium, silicon, fluorides, and ceramic materials. Configurations include windows, substrates, lenses, domes, and prisms.

Meller Optics is ISO 9001:2008 certified and in addition to providing standard, off-the-shelf products, they custom fabricate components that meet exacting specifications from delicate, difficult to work with optical materials. They also supply quality Microlux Alumina polishing abrasives and Gugolz optical polishing pitch.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3092903



For more information contact:



Meller Optics, Inc.

Steve Lydon

Marketing

120 Corliss St. / P.O. Box 6001

Providence, RI 02940

(800) 821-0180

FAX (401) 331-0519

e-mail: steve@melleroptics.com

www.melleroptics.com



