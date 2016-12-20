BEDFORD, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- Diversified Technologies, Inc. is developing a new PEF (pulsed electric field) system that offers a non-chemical solution to algae predator control and cellular product extraction.

Diversified Technologies' PEF System applies 1 to 20 µs very high voltage pulses that create a 1 to 50 kV/cm high voltage field across a liquid that induces electroporation of cell membranes in microbes, plant, and animal cells. Depending upon the desired effect, PEF voltage intensity lyses the cell membranes in plant cells or can selectively kill predators in predator control, while having little impact on the microalgae cells themselves.

Capable of eliminating predators which can significantly add to the cost of growing algae at commercial scale because they can "crash" a pond in hours, the Diversified Technologies' PEF System is a non-chemical, low electric field process that can decrease the cost of algal production and extraction. The process is being developed in cooperation with the Arizona Center for Algae Technology and Innovation (AzCATI) at Arizona State University.

Diversified Technologies' PEF System is priced from $25,000.00 and is being funded under a USDA SBIR grant.

About Diversified Technologies, Inc.

Diversified Technologies, Inc. is the developer and marketer of the PowerMod™ line of high voltage, high power pulse modulators, DC power supplies, and control systems. The firm's products are used worldwide in high power applications such as radar, high energy physics, defense, and food processing.

Selected several times by "R&D Magazine" as one of the 100 most significant products of the year, DTI's PowerMod™ systems are available in a wide range of voltage, current, and performance configurations.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3092937



For more information contact:



Diversified Technologies, Inc.

Michael A. Kempkes, VP of Marketing

35 Wiggins Ave.

Bedford, MA 01730-2345

(781) 275-9444 x211 FAX (781) 275-6081

e-mail: kempkes@divtecs.com

www.divtecs.com



