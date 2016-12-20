NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- Accelerize (OTCQB: ACLZ) (OTCBB: ACLZ) and its digital marketing software division CAKE, today announced that Adchakra, a division of PK Online Ventures Pvt. Ltd. and leading India-based digital multi-channel network, experienced 78% growth in the last year based on its use of CAKE's SaaS-based platform for tracking and analyzing digital marketing ROI. Adchakra combines creativity, strategy, technology and analytics to launch impactful multi-channel campaigns for brands. Adchakra needed a solution that could quickly scale and proactively track performance and optimize accordingly for mobile and web campaigns. Over the past year, Adchakra has leveraged CAKE to fuel its mobile and performance marketing growth and as a result has properly scaled its affiliate network operations to include additional campaigns and new revenue opportunities.

Adchakra, founded in 2008, has delivered more than 2,000 web-based campaigns and over 1,500 mobile advertising campaigns to its expanding roster of clients. Prior to implementing CAKE, Adchakra used another solution, HasOffers. However, Adchakra switched to CAKE for the superior customer support and real-time, granular insights to better understand customer acquisition and identify performance trends. Additionally, CAKE provided Adchakra with built-in fraud detection to proactively prevent potential business loss.

"CAKE has enabled our team to track performance and streamline our web and mobile campaigns," said Manish Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer at Adchakra. "With an extensive background in digital marketing, our team blends creativity with CAKE's technology and data analytics to bring superior ROI to our digital initiatives. We ultimately decided to switch to CAKE due to the platform's robust feature lineup, superior customer service and granular mobile insights. The result? We have been thrilled with the 78% increase in performance over the past year and thank CAKE for contributing to our continued success."

According to eMarketer, advertisers in India are projected to spend $1.32 billion on mobile ad placements by 2019, which will account for the majority of all digital ad spending (60.9%) and 15.5% of total media advertising in India.

"CAKE's mission is to equip digital marketers like Adchakra with innovative technology that fuels growth," said Santi Pierini, CAKE President and Chief Operating Officer of Accelerize. "We are excited about the opportunity to support Adchakra as they expand their digital marketing efforts to achieve greater ROI and increase their market share."

About Adchakra

Adchakra is one of the leading cross-channel digital advertising networks in India. With an expertise in leveraging the digital landscape, the company enables brands and businesses to reach their marketing goals. Adchakra launched in 2008 and received the "Deloitte Fast Technology India" Award in 2010 and 2011. Adchakra has operations in Gurgaon, Mumbai and Bangalore. For more information, visit www.adchakra.net.

About CAKE by Accelerize

CAKE, a division of Accelerize Inc., provides a proprietary cloud-based solution to track and analyze the performance of digital marketing return on investment, in real-time. Bringing clarity to multi-channel marketing campaigns, we empower advertisers, agencies, publishers and networks from more than 40 countries worldwide with the insight to make intelligent marketing decisions. CAKE by Accelerize is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. with operations in London and New Delhi. For more information, visit www.getCAKE.com.

About Accelerize

Accelerize Inc. (OTCQB: ACLZ) (OTCBB: ACLZ) offers marketing technology solutions that revolutionize the way advertisers leverage their digital advertising data. For more information, visit www.accelerize.com.

Use of Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements from Accelerize Inc. within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and federal securities laws. For example, when Accelerize describes the projected growth of mobile ad placements in India and uses other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will" and similar expressions, Accelerize is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Accelerize only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; our technology may not be validated as we progress further; we may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products and services; unforeseen market and technological difficulties may develop with our products and services; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; or, loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of Accelerize to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Accelerize undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risk and uncertainties affecting Accelerize, reference is made to Accelerize's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

