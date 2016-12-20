

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American States Water Company (AWR) announced that on December 15, 2016, the California Public Utilities Commission approved the water general rate case for the company's subsidiary, Golden State Water Company. The new rates approved by the CPUC are retroactive to January 1, 2016. The Golden State Water Company had filed a general rate case application in July 2014 for all of its water regions and the general office to determine new rates for the years 2016 - 2018. The final decision authorizes Golden State Water Company to invest approximately $250 million in capital infrastructure for years 2015 through 2017 in order to continue to provide safe and reliable water to its customers.



American States Water company said earnings at its water utility segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 would have been lower by approximately $0.07 per share from the reported results. The cumulative impact will be recorded during the fourth quarter of 2016.



During the fourth quarter of 2016, the company's contracted services segment, American States Utility Services, received a notice regarding one of its contracts that the U.S. government has concurred with ASUS's final submission of a price redetermination filing. This notice, the impact of which will be reflected in a contract modification to be issued, will result in the recognition in the fourth quarter of 2016 of approximately $0.03 per share in retroactive operating revenues for periods through September 30, 2016.



American States Water company said, although the net earnings impact from these two retroactive adjustments was a negative $0.04 per share, management does not expect reported earnings per share for the consolidated company to be substantially different from the analysts' consensus estimate of $1.62 for 2016.



