VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- PNG Gold Corporation (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: PGK) provides the following additional information pursuant to its previous press release dated November 10, 2016.

Contracts for engineering pre-FEED studies have been entered into with Stantec Engineering ("Stantec") and WSP Canada Inc. ("WSP") to validate the previously modelled second stage design capability of the ReGen™ technology to produce 45% to 53% Group III base oil from used motor oil ("UMO") feedstock in addition to Group II base oil, ultralow sulphur diesel fuel, and asphalt flux from the other two stages in the ReGen™ process.

As stated previously, the Company expects these independent studies, being completed by two of Canada's leading engineering firms, will confirm the capability of the revolutionary ReGen™ technology to produce significant volumes of Group III base oil. Upon completion of these two independent studies, which are projected to take 10 weeks to complete, the Company will select one of these firms to move forward with a full FEED study, from which the Company's Board of Directors will have the necessary information to decide if it should proceed with a change of business application to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and proceed with constructing the proposed re-refinery.

Both Stantec and WSP have been selected for this project following a rigorous process. Upon completion of their respective pre-FEED studies, each firm will submit a detailed proposal and will participate in the competitive bid process for the follow-on engineering work, which will include validation of the Company's current projected $85MM capital cost for a 2,800 barrel per day re-refinery.

Santino Pasutto, Oil & Gas manager at Stantec stated, "Stantec welcomes this opportunity to put our specialized knowledge in this field to good work and is privileged to have been engaged in this innovative project. I know that for process engineers this is precisely the kind of project they envision when they decide to pursue this profession. We look forward to building our relationship with PNG, an invaluable industry partner seeking to help grow our economy in new and exciting ways by bringing this cutting-edge facility to Alberta."

The Company believes that with current market prices for the commodity products that the re-refinery will produce, the project payback will be completed within the first year of plant operation.

Additionally, the Company is in negotiation with UMO collection companies to provide the feedstock quantities necessary to support a 2,800 barrel per day re-refinery, as well as also commencing preliminary negotiations with potential purchasers for all of the off-take products that will be produced by the re-refinery.

On Behalf of the Board of PNG Gold Corporation,

Greg Clarkes, Chief Executive Officer

