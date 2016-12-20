Affecto Plc - Stock Exchange Release, 20 December 2016 at 15:30, Helsinki



Affecto appoints Charlotte Darth to the Leadership Team



Affecto has appointed Charlotte Darth as Managing Director of Affecto Sweden and as a member of the Affecto Leadership Team. She begins her new position on 9 January 2017.



Darth's primary task will be to continue accelerating Affecto's growth and presence in the Stockholm and Gothenburg markets.



"People in Affecto Sweden have constructed a platform of success throughout the recent years," acknowledges Affecto CEO Hakala. "Charlotte Darth has the experience and leadership to build on that platform, for example through her extensive sales and marketing leadership background in IT. This will create new growth opportunities to extend Affecto's success into the future."



Darth is a versatile director with an extensive background leading business development, marketing, and sales for international technology companies. In her most recent position as Managing Director of ReadSoft Nordics (Lexmark), Darth achieved continuous company growth, both organically and via acquisitions. Prior to ReadSoft, Darth held leadership roles in sales and marketing for Lawson Software and SAP, where she increased sales of digitalization solutions across Sweden and the Nordics.



With Darth's appointment, the Affecto Leadership Team will have the following members: Juko Hakala, CEO Iikka Lindroos, Deputy CEO Martti Nurminen, CFO Charlotte Darth, Managing Director, Sweden Mikko Eerola, Managing Director, B2C Industries, Brand & Market Henri Engström, Managing Director, Affecto Industrial and Interim Managing Director, Finland Håvard Ellefsen, Managing Director, Norway, Denmark & Partners Stig-Göran Sandberg, Managing Director, Eastern Europe, South Africa & Delivery



