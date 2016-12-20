Wison Engineering Awarded an EPC Contract for an LNG plant in the Republic of Kazakhstan

SHANGHAI, Dec. 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd. ("Wison Engineering, or "the Company", SEHK Stock Code: 2236), one of the leading chemical engineering, procurement and construction ("EPC") management service providers in China, announced today that its non-wholly owned affiliated company, Wison Engineering Ltd., has been awarded an EPC contract for a new liquefied natural gas ("LNG") project (the PROJECT) by Astana Trans Oil LLP ("Astana Trans Oil"), which is the first LNG facility in Kazakhstan. Wison Engineering will be responsible for the turn-key services from FEED, basic and detailed engineering, procurement, construction, to commissioning, start-up, and operators training. The PROJECT is scheduled to be delivered at the end of 2018.

The PROJECT is located inZhambyl, Kazakhstan, which is one of the Sino-Kazakhstan production capacity cooperation projects. The PROJECT is of great significance to the promotion of Sino-Kazakhstanrelations under "the Belt and Road" policy, enrichment of "the Silk Road Economic Belt" development as well as execution of the "Bright Path" new economic policy by the government of Republic of Kazakhstan.

As one of the most competitive companies in the field of cargo transportation in Kazakhstan, Astana Trans Oil LLP has begun preparations for the first domestic LNG facility since 2014. Upon completion of the PROJECT, the local cargo transportation cost will be significantly reduced and the shortage of natural gas supply in North Kazakhstan will be effectively alleviated as well.

Adhering to internationalization strategy, Wison Engineering has been actively seeking business opportunities in countries under "the Belt and Road" policy in terms of energy development. The Company has established a management system and execution team to cater to its international business operations in combination with a global procurement and construction resources network. Currently, execution of several major EPC projects in the Middle East and South Americais in progress.

About Wison Engineering (www.wison.com)

Wison Engineering ("the Company", SEHK Stock Code: 2236) is one of the leading chemical engineering, procurement and construction ("EPC") management service providers in China. The Company specializes in serving the energy sectorsincludingpetrochemicals, coal chemicals, oil refining and fine chemicals. From technology licensing, project planning and consultation to PDP, FEED, engineering design, procurement and construction management, as well as start-up and operational services, the Company provides diversified services and one-stop solutions to clients worldwide.