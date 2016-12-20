HAUPPAUGE, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- Orbit International Corp. (OTC PINK: ORBT), an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, today announced that its Electronics Group has received an award from a U.S. Government Procurement Agency valued in excess of $1,230,000 for its MK 119 Gun Computer System Cabinet (GCSC). The contract also includes the purchase of spare parts. The cabinets will be built at the Company's Integrated Combat Systems ("ICS") division located in Louisville, Kentucky. Deliveries of completed units are expected to commence in the third quarter of 2017 and continue through the second quarter of 2018.

The MK 119 GCSC is an unmanned, environmentally-isolated shipboard enclosure that houses a standard 19" electronics rack containing processors, electronic devices, cooling and power conditioning equipment that perform processing, interfacing and data extraction functions designed to meet the most stringent U.S. Navy operational systems requirements.

Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International, commented, "This is the first of two large awards that we were expecting before year end. It also continues the significant momentum of orders that have been received by our Electronics Group since the beginning of 2016, which has well positioned our delivery schedules for the second half of 2016. We expect this will continue into the first half of 2017. We continue to carefully manage our costs and strive for improving our revenue levels in order to take advantage of our operating leverage to further improve our operating performance."

Orbit International Corp., through its Electronics Group, is involved in the manufacture of customized electronic components and subsystems for military and nonmilitary government applications through its production facility in Hauppauge, New York. Orbit's Power Group, also located in Hauppauge, NY, designs and manufactures a wide array of power products including AC power supplies, frequency converters, inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, VME/VPX power supplies as well as various COTS power sources. The Company also has a sales office in Newbury Park, CA and a facility in Louisville, KY dedicated to the design and manufacture of gun weapons systems as well as VME/VPX solutions including backplanes, health monitors, air transport racks and components.

