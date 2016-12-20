

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Electoral College voting to legally elect the US president went off without any upsets on Monday, despite reports that many Republican electors would defect to deny President-elect Donald Trump a majority.



Surprisingly, it was Trump's Democrat rival Hillary Clinton who lost more votes Monday than that from Trump's ballot box.



Trump secured 304 votes, compared with 227 for Hillary.



In the presidential election held on November 8, Trump had won 306 electoral college votes against Hillary, who got 232 votes.



Eight Democratic electors attempted to vote against Clinton, but three of them were replaced by state election officials, raising doubts if their 'faithless' votes will count.



Clinton had won the popular vote with a lead of more than 2.8 million votes.



To win the presidency, a candidate needs 270 electoral votes.



On the eve of the vote, reports emerged that an anti-Trump electoral revolt could deny the President-elect a majority, for which at least 37 GOP electors needed to defect.



Just two of the 306 GOP electors, both from Texas, cast their vote against Trump defying a Republican National Committee whip.



'We just officially won the election despite all of the distorted and inaccurate media,' Trump said on Twitter.



On January 6, Congress will officially count the electoral votes presided over by Vice President Joe Biden, and the results are final.



The President-elect's inauguration is to take place on January 20.



