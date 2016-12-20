Global business alliance validates transformative "Power of One" offering for clients by delivering seamless, digital-first experiences built in concert with Adobe solutions

Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] today announced it has been named the 2016 Adobe Digital Marketing Partner of the Year at Adobe's worldwide sales conference in Las Vegas, held December 18-20. This is the second consecutive year the holding company received the award, which recognizes a partner showing leadership in the areas of marketing, communication and business transformation solutions and success in driving unmatched client results at scale.

Publicis Groupe's Power of One strategy, which ensures clients are always at the center of its business by connecting its solution hubs to deliver both breadth and depth of capabilities and expertise, has delivered more Adobe solutions to joint clients than any other partnership in 2016. Through a deep understanding of the business challenges clients are facing today and the industries in which they operate; the consistent development of innovative solutions; and end-to-end deployment of Adobe Marketing Cloud, including Adobe Audience Manager, Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Campaign, Adobe Analytics and Adobe Target, and Adobe Media Optimizer, Publicis Groupe and Adobe are helping clients across the globe drive meaningful business impact. This is reflected in the number of account wins across agencies DigitasLBi, Leo Burnett, Mediavest|Spark, Starcom, Zenith and the recently formed digital transformation partner SapientRazorfish.

The award extends the long-standing partnership between Adobe and Publicis Groupe and is further reflective of new, "Always On" marketing and technology solutions developed and launched for clients in 2016:

Publicis Media DMP, a variation of Audience Manager customized specifically for Publicis Groupe clients, resulted in growth of 50 clients in 2016.

DigitasLBi and 3|Share's SWIFT methodology is a successful Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) solution developed to help clients through strategic rapid development and deployment. Launched in the U.S. and later expanded to EMEA with a strong pipeline for 2017, DigitasLBi and Adobe will focus its growth tactics in the retail, healthcare and financial services verticals.

DigitasLBi also received its Global AEM Specialization, in which they partnered with Adobe to lead its first hackathon around mobile application development using AEM.

Building on Razorshop's business-to-consumer offering, Razorfish launched Razorshop B2B™, Powered by Adobe Marketing Cloud, by incorporating enterprise resource planning (ERP), CRM, system integration capabilities, and predictive inventory to vastly improve customer satisfaction and organizational efficiencies.

Razorfish launched its COSMOS™ Data Intelligence Platform, integrating with the Adobe Marketing Cloud and solving the challenge of fragmented audiences, disparate customer data sources and siloed brand experiences.

SapientNitro leveraged its expertise in financial services and compliance to address the unique challenges of Wealth and Asset Management firms with a new solution that redefines the investing experience with Adobe Marketing Cloud, while meeting SEC requirements to record and voluntarily provide all ?nancial records.

SapientNitro also launched its Customer Data Platform (CDP) offering with Adobe, which provides marketers an integrated customer database that can support coordinated programs across multiple channels to enable 1:1 customer experiences.

"The Adobe-Publicis Groupe partnership has further proven our ability to deliver a frictionless experience for our clients' customers across one unified platform. Leveraging Adobe's powerful Marketing and Creative Cloud solutions, we bring our promise of a formidable Power of One offering to life by combining our best assets across Publicis Communications, Publicis Media and Publicis.Sapient," said Stephan Beringer, Global President Data, Technology and Innovation at Publicis Media.

Accepting the award on behalf of Publicis Groupe, Alan Wexler, co-CEO of Publicis.Sapient and CEO of SapientRazorfish, commented, "Clients are seeking transformation partners who can combine innovative customer experiences with scalable marketing and technology solutions to help shape their businesses for the future. Our journey to create increased client impact has been made possible through world-class partners like Adobe, who share in our vision of taking a digital, customer-centric approach to transformation."

"2016 was a year of continued partnership, alignment and commitment to growth across Publicis Groupe and Adobe," said Matt Thompson, executive vice president, Worldwide Field Operations at Adobe. "Our joint strategy of helping brands transform into Experience Businesses has accelerated our impact and ability to innovate in the market, and we look forward to seeing what we accomplish together in the New Year."

About Publicis Groupe The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Mediavest Spark, Blue 449, Performics), Publicis.Sapient (SapientNitro, Razorfish, DigitasLBi, Sapient Consulting)and Publicis Health.These 4 Solution hubs operate across principal markets, and are carried across all others by Publicis One, a fully integrated service offering bringing together the Groupe's expertise under one roof. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter:@PublicisGroupe Facebook: www.facebook.com/publicisgroupe | LinkedIn: Publicis Groupe http://www.youtube.com/user/PublicisGroupe | Viva la Difference!

About Adobe Marketing Cloud

Adobe Marketing Cloud empowers companies to use big data to effectively reach and engage customers and prospects with highly personalized marketing content across devices and digital touch points. Eight tightly integrated Solutions offer marketers a complete set of marketing technologies that focus on analytics, web and app experience management, testing and targeting, advertising, video, audience management, social engagement and campaign orchestration. The tie-in with Adobe Creative Cloud makes it easy to quickly activate creative assets across all marketing channels. Thousands of brands worldwide including two thirds of Fortune 50 companies rely on Adobe Marketing Cloud.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161220005579/en/

Contacts:

Publicis Groupe

Corporate Communications

Peggy Nahmany, + 33 (0)1 44 43 72 83

peggy.nahmany@publicisgroupe.com

or

Investor Relations

Jean-Michel Bonamy, 33 (0)1 44 43 77 88

jean-michel.bonamy@publicisgroupe.com

or

Investor Relations

Chi-Chung Lo, 33 (0)1 44 43 66 69

chi-chung.lo@publicisgroupe.com

or

SapientRazorfish

Brittany Slattery, +1 (216) 316 8305

Brittany.slattery@razorfish.com

or

Publicis Media

Mihiri Bonney, +44 (0)20 384 0128

Mihiri.bonney@publicismedia.com