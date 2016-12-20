SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- Glassbeam, Inc., the premier machine data analytics company for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry, today announced that Formation Data Systems, a leader in modern enterprise storage technology, has chosen Glassbeam Analytics to provide advanced machine data analytics and real-time intelligence for its support organization.

Formation Data Systems' mission is to help IT organizations realize the transformative benefits of modern storage technology. Formation has delivered the revolutionary FormationOne™ Dynamic Storage Platform that combines the agility, flexibility and simplicity of public cloud web-scale approaches with the control, security and customization capabilities of private datacenter storage. Formation Data Systems plans to increase the efficiency of its support team using Glassbeam to provide proactive and predictive maintenance to further enhance the serviceability of the FormationOne Enterprise Storage Solution.

"Our ability to improve uptime and provide proactive support is critical to the ongoing success and growth of our FormationOne platform," stated Rick Walsworth, VP Marketing of Formation Data Systems. "Glassbeam is a critical piece of this solution for us. Its ability to quickly translate and run analytics on our systems log data enhances the Formation Telemetry, Alerting and Bundling Service (TABS) capability, giving our customers meaningful business insights that were previously difficult to extract."

Glassbeam's cloud-based platform provides Formation Data Systems with the ability to ingest, parse, and analyze call home logs data from FormationOne System -- data that is critical to providing insight for proactive support. Glassbeam's unique data transformation and preparation engine can easily convert even the most complex machine data into structured and meaningful formats, aggregate it at customer, domain and volume levels, as well as execute rule-based triggers for alerting anomalous data patterns. This structured data can then be presented through multiple Glassbeam applications including interactive dashboard reports, allowing Formation Data System's support and executive teams to monitor systems operations and gain critical, measurable insights into every operational parameter of the FormationOne system.

"Formation Data Systems has transformed enterprise storage through modern and innovative approaches to storage," said Puneet Pandit, CEO and Founder of Glassbeam. "By using machine data analytics from the Glassbeam, Formation Data Systems is again differentiating itself with increase uptime and proactive support. Glassbeam is helping them transform the operations of their support group, allowing the company to scale as their business grows."

About Glassbeam

Glassbeam is the premier machine data analytics company bringing structure and meaning to complex data generated from any connected machine in the IoT industry. Glassbeam's next generation cloud-based platform is designed to transform and analyze multi-structured data, delivering powerful solutions on customer support and product intelligence for companies including IBM, EMC, Springpath, Gridscape, Aruba Networks, and Dimension Data. For more information visit http://www.glassbeam.com or follow us on Twitter @Glassbeam.

About Formation Data Systems

Formation Data Systems' mission is to help IT organizations realize the transformative benefits of modern storage technology. Formation has delivered the revolutionary FormationOne™ Dynamic Storage Platform that combines the agility, flexibility and simplicity of public cloud web-scale approaches with the control, security and customization capabilities of private datacenter storage. FormationOne has been built for Enterprise IT, SaaS application providers, and service providers, seeking ways to transform the agility and economics of their storage and data management environment. The platform is generally available. Go to http://www.formationds.com for more information.

