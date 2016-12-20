

ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC



TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL



Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the 'Company') announces that it purchased 49,000 Ordinary shares at 64.90 pence per share on 20 December 2016. The shares purchased represent 0.05% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be held in treasury.



Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:



The capital of the Company as at 20 December 2016 consisted of 100,671,234 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 10,705,070 shares in treasury.



Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 89,966,164 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



20 December 2016



Albion Ventures LLP



Company Secretary



Tel: 020 7601 1850



