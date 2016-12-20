Technavio's latest report on the global commercial vehicle remote diagnostics marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on automotive electronics sector, says, "The market for remote diagnostics, which is largely dependent on the rapidly growing automotive telematics market, is likely to be driven by established network connectivity infrastructure. This is the reason why it is still predominant only in the developed regions. Connected vehicles use the internet to connect the vehicle to its surroundings

The continuous development of fleet management solutions and the rise in the adoption of the same by fleet operators should figure as a constant driver for remote vehicle diagnostics in the commercial vehicle category.

The top four emerging trends driving the global commercial vehicle remote diagnostics marketaccording to Technavio automotiveresearch analysts are:

Remote diagnostics beyond vehicular systems' performance

Development of next-generation telematics protocol

Advanced analytics on telematics data to reduce risk severity

Evolution of automotive remote diagnostics to prognostics in passenger cars

Remote diagnostics beyond vehicular systems' performance

Remote diagnostics can be extended to report road infrastructure issues in the future. Vehicles fitted with cameras can detect problems in certain roads if the vehicle travels frequently, and the remote diagnostic system can be extended to report infrastructure issues to infrastructure providers or the concerned government body.

"Remote diagnostics can also be extended to formulate marketing strategies. OEMs have committed to safeguarding the privacy of customer data and vehicle data because information regarding driving patterns and usage of technologies within the car can be a very valuable source for tailoring custom-designed marketing communications for the user," according to Siddharth.

Development of next-generation telematics protocol

Next-generation telematics protocol (NGTP) is a technology neutral protocol or approach toward developing telematics solutions. It was introduced by BMW and telematics service vendors like WirelessCar (Volvo Group) and Connexis. The goal was to provide a standardized platform to design more flexible and scalable telematics systems.

OEMs like Volvo have already provided an open platform that can be used to develop telematics solutions for different stakeholders. They have exposed some of the application interfaces from their solution that can be utilized by other vendors to develop telematics solutions.

Advanced analytics on telematics data to reduce risk severity

Customers are reluctant to use connected features in vehicles due to fear of cyber-attacks that may result in a breach of data privacy. To attain transparency in data, companies have started applying advanced analytics to telematics data. Automotive companies are focusing on understanding customer needs and delivering personalized solutions in a completely connected environment.

Advances in computing technology and the emergence of new digital data sources have reinvented the core disciplines of insurers. Creative sourcing of data and distinctive analytics methods are likely to provide a competitive advantage for vehicle insurance. Real-time data monitoring and visualization is changing the relationship between insurers and customers.

The key vendors are as follows:

Continental

Bosch

Vector Informatik

Vidiwave

