Teleperformance (Paris:RCF), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, today announced it has been recognized by Aon Hewitt, the global talent, retirement and health solutions business of Aon plc (NYSE: AON), as a 2016 Aon Best Employer in five countries. The Aon Best Employers program measures and recognizes employer excellence worldwide.

Teleperformance has been recognized by the Aon Best Employers program in Albania, China, India, Portugal and Ukraine.

"As a People Company, we take great pride in ensuring the best training and work environment for our employees," said Paulo César Salles Vasques, Worldwide Chief Executive Officer, Teleperformance Group. "Our investment in employee wellness and engagement programs is the bedrock of who we are as a company and employer. Being recognized by Aon Hewitt within multiple countries throughout the globe is a great honor."

With more than 15 years of experience in best employer studies across the world, and backed by more than 20 years of experience in employee research, the Aon Best Employers program compares organizations to identify those that strive to create a competitive advantage through their people and become employers of choice.

To achieve global recognition through the Aon Best Employers program, Teleperformance was assessed on four measures:

1. Engagement Index: Teleperformance's employees speak positively about their employer, intend to stay and are motivated by their employment experience to do their best work every day.

2. Leadership Index: Teleperformance's leaders clearly define the vision for the future, recognize employees' critical importance and lead them to success.

3. Performance Culture Index: Teleperformance's employees are aligned to company goals and are rewarded and recognized for their contributions.

4. Employer Brand Index: Teleperformance's employees are proud of the company they work for and know what makes Teleperformance's distinctive as a place to work.

Each Teleperformance location offers unique employee programs in addition to the two programs operated globally: Teleperformance University, a customized college course that relays culture while exchanging worldwide best practices in customer relationship and experience management; and Teleperformance E-Institute, an industry-leading team training that stimulates personal development through an e-learning solution focused on leadership needs.

"The Aon Best Employers program recognizes the outstanding achievements of organizations that demonstrate excellence in the workplace and consistently deliver strong, sustainable business results," said Neil Crawford, partner, the Aon Best Employers Program leader, Aon Hewitt. "These exceptional organizations stand above the rest because they empower results through high employee engagement, a compelling employer brand, effective leadership and a high performance culture. We congratulate Teleperformance on being recognized with this distinct honor."

