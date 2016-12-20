Manhattan, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2016) - New, free travel app for iOS and Android wants to take Santa viral with The Santa Claus Challenge, testing theories and science. Prizes included.



A new, free travel web-based platform and mobile app for iOS and Android - city.live - created by software developer intraHouse, is aiming to take Santa viral as it officially launches today with a photographic competition, The Santa Claus Challenge, TSCC2016. Track his journey here on the live map.



city.live is designed to makes cities come alive, giving you all the information you could possibly ever need about a city anywhere in the world, from tourist related content, through to social media streams and much more, allowing you to be a tourist at home and a local abroad.



The aim of The Santa Claus Challenge is to simply show Santa some love by snapping him everywhere possible, document his mammoth journey as he travels across the planet and pay homage to all the different Santa traditions that exist in world's cultures.



Some theories claim that Santa has to travel 510,000,000 km on Christmas Eve in 32 hours travelling at 10,703,437.5 km per hour. However, science claims that it's not possible because the friction would cause Santa to combust. We want to test the theory and science by tracking his journey with The Santa Claus Challenge.



Participants can snap him at a shopping mall, Christmas Fayre, coming into their home on Christmas Eve, or anywhere! They can take photographic evidence that he's been to their home and left them something, or maybe he's even invited to a Christmas Eve party.



To get started, participants must install the app and login - ideally with Facebook - and then take photos of Santa anywhere they spot him and upload them to the app and share with their friends on social media using hashtag TSCC2016.



They create a Point of Interest (POI) of a location, upload photo, select the event category The Santa Claus Challenge (TSCC) and save.



The prizes are smartphones. The two winners can choose between either a new iPhone7 or an Android device to the same value of the iPhone7.



One prize will be awarded for the best quality photo of Santa at their home and the other awarded to the participant with the highest number of different locations of Santa Sightings.



The competition ends at midnight PST 25 December 2016.



So join us for some festive fun and let's take Santa viral with The Santa Claus Challenge and see how many Santa Sightings across the world we can document.



intraHouse CEO André Eidskrem comments: "We wanted to do something fun and different for the festive season and give the science of Santa a run for its money so we decided to launch The Santa Claus Challenge to take Santa viral and show him some love. We plan to run the challenge every year."



