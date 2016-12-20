Heijmans NV: Heijmans to start first phase of new-build project Koningsoord

Heijmans is to start the first phase of new-build project Koningsoord in Berkel-Enschot. The project concerns 139 apartments and more than 11,000 m2 commercial space which, together with Abdij Koningsoord, will form the new village centre of Berkel-Enschot. Heijmans, the municipality of Tilburg and future shop owners have reached final agreement on the new residential and shopping centre valued at more than € 35 million.

The new shopping centre will accommodate shops that are currently located on the Eikenbosch in Berkel-Enschot. In addition to the relocation of these shops, there will be room for new retail outlets. The new shopping centre will be located across from Abdij Koningsoord and will include retail properties of various sizes, including three supermarkets. Heijmans has sold approximately 70 per cent of the new retail space to owners of the old shopping centre Eikenbosch. They are responsible for the lease of their own retail space in the new shopping centre. Of the remainder of the retail spaces in the new shopping centre half has been let out long term.

Above the shopping centre, 139 apartments will be built for the owner occupation and private rented sector. Of those, 60 apartments have been sold to housing association Tiwos and 37 to an investor. The remaining apartments are intended for the open market.

Heijmans expects to start construction mid-October 2017, with completion of the shopping centre and apartments in 2019.

Project Koningsoord

New-build plan Koningsoord will provide a total of 800 homes and 11,000 m2 commercial space. The project consists of several development phases of which construction of the new shopping centre and apartments is the first. Because architecture and public landscaping are in tune with the environment and Abdij Koningsoord, a unique new-build project will be created in this region.

