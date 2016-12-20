International Development: Areas Strengthens its Position at Sants Train Station in Barcelona

PARIS, December 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Areas, the global concession catering brand of Elior Group, has become the largest food and beverage operator in Sants train station with the opening of the flagship outlet of its new brand COMO. Areas' consolidation as the main operator in Sants is also due to the recent opening of a Lavazza Espression, which opened this past summer.

This last April, Areas won the contract for two new food & beverage outlets at Barcelona's Sants train station, one of the most important station in terms of passenger volume in Spain. This concession, valid until January 2022, includes two innovative food and beverage concepts for travelers which add up to more than 1,500m2.

Specially designed for travelers, COMO is the third Food & Beverage outlet developed by Areas which opens after the grand openings in the La Selva and La Jonquera travel plazas. COMO is a new restaurant - cafeteria concept, with a meticulously decorated modern design. Areas has opened the flagship store for the COMO brand in Sants with more than 1,230m2 of interior space and 78m2 of terrace space, in order to offer travelers the greatest comfort and speed possible with a wide range of products and plates with Mediterranean ingredients. From frequent short distance and metro travelers to business clients on the AVE, the outlet offers four differentiated service options: cafeteria, self-service, grill and Grab&Go.

