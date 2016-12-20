Vipro Markets Launches Demo Trading Competition to Win a DJI Drone and Cash Prizes

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, December 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Global, EU-regulated Forex and CFD broker, Vipro Markets has launched its first ever Demo Trading Competition offering traders the chance to trade risk-free and win exciting prizes including the DJI Phantom 4 or Mavic Pro drone and Cash Prizes.

Vipro Markets thrives by keeping abreast of and adopting the latest technological trends; in line with this approach, the broker rewards the top performing trader with the ultimate gadget prize.

The Demo Trading Competition is available to all existing and new Clients who open and trade on a Vipro Markets Demo Account. The top 3 traders who will accumulate the highest percentage in profit will win the following prizes:

1st Prize: DJI Phantom 4 or Mavic Pro drone

2nd Prize: 500 USD

3rd Prize: 150 USD

Vipro Markets CEO, Valerijus Ovsianikas, commented: "We are thrilled to launch our first ever Demo Competition that gives novice traders the opportunity to test their trading strategies and explore the markets on our advanced MT4 trading platform. The Demo Competition challenges traders to compete with other traders and prove their trading skills for a chance to win a DJI drone and experience the thrill of one of the most high-end drone technologies. The DJI brand stands for creativity, innovation and excellence and these values perfectly describe our way of doing business."

The Vipro Markets Demo Competition will run from 15 December 2016 until 15 March 2017.

More information about the Competition and the applicable Terms and Conditions can be found here.

About Vipro Markets

Vipro Markets is a global forex broker offering retail and institutional Clients trading services with prime focus on Forex, Stock Indices, commodities, CFDs and precious metals. The broker is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), with license number 278/15, and is also a Member of the Investor Compensation Fund (ICF). The Company has distinguished itself among ECN Forex brokers by providing top-notch trading services with low average spreads and commissions and ultra-fast execution though its state-of-the-art trading servers located at the Equinix LD4 data center in London.

