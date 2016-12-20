

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Voters that supported President-elect Donald Trump widely say it is very important to reduce the national deficit, but the results of a new Glover Park Group poll found that most also want to maintain or increase spending across a wide range of federal agencies.



The poll found that a majority of Trump voters want to increase government spending on immigration enforcement, the military, homeland security and infrastructure.



Trump voters also want to maintain the current level of spending for a number of areas, including internet and wireless networks, oil and gas exploration, scientific and medical research, and environmental protection and conservation.



GPG noted that the only two areas where Trump voters favor a decrease in spending are foreign aid and welfare programs like food stamps and public housing assistance.



'This poll shows that the coalition that supported President-elect Trump values and has distinct priorities for the role of government, and isn't making the same demands as traditional conservatives for across-the-board cuts,' said Katie Cissel, Senior Vice President of Research at GPG.



The poll also found that most Trump voters want to either expand or keep the power of various federal agencies, including the FDA, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Departments of Education, Agriculture and Health and Human Services.



Housing finance and mortgage agencies such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were the exception, as Trump voters favor limiting their power or eliminating them altogether.



GPG said the support for government funding and institutions comes even though reducing the deficit and balancing the budget rank only behind combating terrorism as the campaign issues Trump voters said were most important.



The GPG survey of 2,000 self-identified Trump voters was conducted by Morning Consult from December 11th through 13th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points.



